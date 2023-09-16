Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,009 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 645% compared to the average daily volume of 807 put options.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

