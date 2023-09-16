Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,009 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 645% compared to the average daily volume of 807 put options.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BCLI
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.