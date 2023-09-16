Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,969 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,225 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.02. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.