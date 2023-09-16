Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 2.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. 246,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,088,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.