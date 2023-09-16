Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average daily volume of 11,340 call options.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

