Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

