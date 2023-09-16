Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX:GRL) Insider Jeremy Read Purchases 482,409 Shares

Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX:GRL – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Read purchased 482,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,296.36 ($12,449.26).

Jeremy Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Jeremy Read acquired 186,988 shares of Godolphin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,918.56 ($4,463.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

About Godolphin Resources

Godolphin Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Aubrey Epithermal Gold, Copper Hill East, and Gundagai North and South Gold-Copper projects located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales.

