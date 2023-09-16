Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $19,971.50 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $19,971.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,659.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

On Thursday, July 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,804 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $14,883.00.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.63 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vivid Seats

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.