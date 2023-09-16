MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Buys $22,650.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) Director Glenn H. Tongue acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $22,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MarketWise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKTW opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKTW

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.