Ross Warner Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Free Report) insider Ross Warner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($14,838.71).

Ross Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Helium alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Ross Warner sold 1,763,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$38,786.00 ($25,023.23).

Blue Star Helium Stock Performance

About Blue Star Helium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Blue Star Helium Limited engages in helium exploration, development, and production business in North America. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.