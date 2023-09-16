QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Acquires $23,575.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $23,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,779 shares in the company, valued at $17,490,565.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,025.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Douglas Valenti bought 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00.

QuinStreet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of QNST opened at $8.97 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

