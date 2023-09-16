Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Purchases $24,420.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $24,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,970.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.23. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 122.85% and a negative net margin of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $95,000.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

