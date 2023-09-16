Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Angus Murnaghan Acquires 75,000 Shares

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$26,250.00 ($16,935.48).

Angus Murnaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 4th, Angus Murnaghan purchased 150,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$49,800.00 ($32,129.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 57.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

