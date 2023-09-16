John Clayton Rynd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider John Clayton Rynd acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $24,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Recommended Stories

