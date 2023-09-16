Frank Martell Acquires 15,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,965.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Frank Martell acquired 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Frank Martell acquired 12,051 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,102.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Frank Martell acquired 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,639.02.
loanDepot Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LDI opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $600.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.52. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.
Read Our Latest Report on loanDepot
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than loanDepot
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.