Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,031 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 455% compared to the typical volume of 2,346 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAT. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $790.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.17. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 1,793,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after buying an additional 2,214,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

