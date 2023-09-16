Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

