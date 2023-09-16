Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $761,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HEP opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.