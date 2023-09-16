Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KARO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Karooooo Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of KARO opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

