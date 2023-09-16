Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,552,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 2,148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.28 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.34 ($0.37) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.35 ($0.38) in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Banco Comercial Português

(Get Free Report)

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.