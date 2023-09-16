Short Interest in Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Drops By 22.4%

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

Shares of PROCW opened at $0.11 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

