CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

