Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Update

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

About Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

