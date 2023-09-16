Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

