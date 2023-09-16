Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

