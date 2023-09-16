Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $201,477.12 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

FIBK stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at $54,700,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 39.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

