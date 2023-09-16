Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) COO Brandon S. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $221,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brandon S. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $270,040.00.

Prothena Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

