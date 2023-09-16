Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $309,361.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $309,361.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,149,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $217,423.72.

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,139.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.86. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

