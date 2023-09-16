Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CFO Sells $322,288.60 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Schwichtenberg sold 104,980 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $322,288.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

