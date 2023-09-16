Insider Buying: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Buys $329,400.00 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

