SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SALRF shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
SalMar ASA Price Performance
SalMar ASA Company Profile
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
