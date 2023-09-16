SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SALRF shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

