G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

GIII opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,182. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

