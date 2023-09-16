Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

KPTI opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 41,140 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $41,551. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,755,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

