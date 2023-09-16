Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at OLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 637,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,911.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,831 shares of company stock valued at $742,106. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 815,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Battery Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 3,654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 817,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Price Performance

OLO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Analysts expect that OLO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

