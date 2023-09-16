Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Q2
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $52,000.
Q2 Trading Down 0.7 %
QTWO opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $38.51.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
See Also
