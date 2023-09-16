Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QTWO

Insider Transactions at Q2

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 46,293 shares of company stock worth $1,546,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Q2 Trading Down 0.7 %

QTWO opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.