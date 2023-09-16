Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $561,758.75 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2023

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

View Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.