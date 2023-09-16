Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $561,758.75 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Confluent stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
