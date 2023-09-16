Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) PT at C$12.38

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.90 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of CVO opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.50. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$11.92.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.62 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

