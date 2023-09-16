TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $5.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

TAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE TAL opened at $7.24 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

