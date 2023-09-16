Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Danone Stock Up 0.1 %

About Danone

Danone stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

