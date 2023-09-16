Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Receives $7.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLTO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Galecto alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLTO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Galecto

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $114,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,153 shares in the company, valued at $473,486.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galecto by 1,541.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 256,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 77.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Galecto by 31.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Galecto by 50.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

(Get Free Report

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.