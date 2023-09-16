Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $85.57

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

