Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLTZY. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TLTZY

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.57. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.83 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.1529 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.