Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 166.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 93,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 14.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 270.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

