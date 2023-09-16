Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 52.80 ($0.66).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.61) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

TLW opened at GBX 34.96 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,166.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.48 ($0.62).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($49,931.17). In other news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko purchased 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($49,931.17). Also, insider Roald Goethe purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($84,470.03). 21.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

