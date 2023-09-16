Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,516 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,016,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

