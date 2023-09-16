Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

