KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha Sells 18,000 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

