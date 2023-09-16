Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $206,750.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,457,243.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TPC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.80 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Stories

