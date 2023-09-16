Insider Buying: Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Director Acquires $161,523.95 in Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 14,887 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,903,956.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $28.96.
Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile
