Insider Buying: Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Director Acquires $161,523.95 in Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 14,887 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,903,956.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $28.96.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies. It develops monoclonal antibodies and complement therapeutics to deliver transformative medicines for patients with rare diseases. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, with an additional office in New York, New York.

