Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CEO Sells $393,782.76 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Herc Stock Up 0.9 %

HRI opened at $125.86 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

