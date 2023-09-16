Roger E. Susi Sells 3,101 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $140,723.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

